WWE Raw and AEW Dark Elevation coverage, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, Shane Helms, TJ Wilson, Jeff Cobb, Big Swole, Billy Jack Haynes, Duane Gill, Bobo Brazil, Isiah Kassidy, Rene Goulet, Butch Reed, Geeto Mongol, Dara Singh, Johnny Grunge

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw was taped on Tuesday in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. This will be the final show broadcast using the ThunderDome structure with WWE returning to the road on Friday. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brock Lesnar is 44 today.

-Shane Helms 47 today.

-Sami Zayn (Rami Sebei) is 37 today.

-Rene Goulet (Robert Bédard) was born on July 12, 1932. He died on May 25, 2019 at age 76.

-The late Geeto Mongol (Newton Tattrie) was born on July 12, 1931. He died at age 82 on July 19, 2003.

-The late Dara Singh (Dara Singh Randhawa) died on July 12, 2012 at age 83 following a heart attack.

-WWE producer TJ Wilson turned 41 on Sunday.

-Jeff Cobb turned 39 on Sunday.

-Big Swole (Aerial Hull) turned 32 on Sunday.

-The late Butch Reed (Bruce Reed) died at age 66 on February 5, 2021. His death was attributed to a pair of heart attacks, though some family members believe it was COVID related.

-Billy Jack Haynes turned 68 on Saturday.

-Duane “Gillberg” Gill turned 62 on Saturday.

-Isiah Kassidy of the Private Party tag team turned 24 on Saturday.

-Bobo Brazil (a/k/a Houston Harris) was born on July 10, 1924. He died on January 20, 1998 at age 73 after suffering multiple strokes.

-The late Johnny Grunge (a/k/a Mike Durham) was born on July 10, 1966. He died on February 16, 2006 at age 39 as a result of sleep apnea complications.