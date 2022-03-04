NXT Stand & Deliver event and ticket details for the WrestleMania weekend show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release regarding the NXT Stand & Deliver event will be held during WrestleMania weekend.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 4, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets for NXT Stand & Deliver will go on sale next Friday, March 11 at 10 AM CT through Ticketmaster.com. NXT Stand & Deliver will take place Saturday, April 2 with a special start time of 12 Noon CT live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, marking the first time in two years NXT has held an event outside the state of Florida.

Tickets for NXT Stand & Deliver start as low as $15. The event will take place as part of WrestleMania Weekend in Dallas. The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history takes place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Tickets are currently on sale via Seatgeek.com.

Powell’s POV: It will be interesting to see how many tickets the company sells for a matinee show that will be held on the same day as WrestleMania night one. With the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony being held after Smackdown on Friday, April 1, I’m surprised that WWE didn’t hold the NXT show on Thursday night instead.