Former WWE Champion reveals his role in an ABC television drama

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE wrestler Jinder Mahal announced that he will be debuting on the ABC series Big Sky starting with Thursday’s episode at 9CT/10ET. Mahal wrote on social media that he will play a character named Dhruv.
Powell’s POV: Congrats to Mahal on the cool news. I believe this is his first non-wrestling acting gig.
The Maharaja has joined the cast of @BigSkyABC season 2 as Dhruv. Starting Tomorrow and every Thurs at 10/9C PM on @ABCNetwork and @hulu. #bigskyabc pic.twitter.com/ptarZWqkXm
— The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) November 17, 2021
It’s a great show in my opinion.