Former WWE Champion reveals his role in an ABC television drama

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Jinder Mahal announced that he will be debuting on the ABC series Big Sky starting with Thursday’s episode at 9CT/10ET. Mahal wrote on social media that he will play a character named Dhruv.

Powell’s POV: Congrats to Mahal on the cool news. I believe this is his first non-wrestling acting gig.