Former WWE Champion reveals his role in an ABC television drama

November 17, 2021

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Jinder Mahal announced that he will be debuting on the ABC series Big Sky starting with Thursday’s episode at 9CT/10ET. Mahal wrote on social media that he will play a character named Dhruv.

Powell’s POV: Congrats to Mahal on the cool news. I believe this is his first non-wrestling acting gig.

  1. Tom November 17, 2021 @ 2:46 pm

    It’s a great show in my opinion.

