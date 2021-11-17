NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership down again

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 574,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 603,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 55th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from week’s .15 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: NXT 2.0 has now fallen below the 601,000 viewership total that the final episode of the previous version of NXT drew. And for all of the attempts to use sex appeal to reach a younger audience, the .11 rating in the key demo is hardly encouraging. Granted, it’s only one episode, but I would love to know what Paul Levesque is thinking right now. Anyway, the NBA game on TNT led Tuesday’s cable ratings with 2.293 million viewers and a .71 in the key demo.