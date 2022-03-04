Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Chris Bey vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa, Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green for a shot at the Knockouts Title, Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin, Madison Rayne vs. Cassie Lee, Jonah vs. Johnny Swinger

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Chris Bey vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa: I really liked the tease that Scott D’Amore was going to call off the match only to make it a No DQ match. It basically teased fans that they were going to have something taken away from them and they were instead given something that made the advertised match more appealing. I haven’t been a big fan of the Bullet Club and Violent By Design feud, but this was a fun brawl. White going over is logical, but Deaner taking the loss was about as predictable as it gets.

Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green for a shot at the Knockouts Title: A well worked match with some interesting storytelling. It was explained that Green didn’t want Mickie James to help regardless of what happened during the match. So James had to stand and watch as Savannah Evans interfered and essentially cost Green the match. I assume this loss is adding to the frustration of the Green character, and she’ll likely have some heel logic that leads to her blaming James for her struggles. Meanwhile, it’s nice to see the talented Steelz is getting another shot at the title.

Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin: An entertaining opening match. There was no reason for either guy to take a clean loss right now, so the DQ finish was perfectly logical.

Masha Slamovich vs. Raychell Rose: The old school squash match build of Slamovich is working. Wrestlers debuting with a series of squash match wins was once the norm in pro wrestling. Although it still happens from time to time, it’s not done nearly as often these days, as promotions seem to be in a rush to get their new talents in competitive matches. As an old school guy, I wish we saw more of the Slamovich approach.

Jonah vs. Johnny Swinger: No surprises, just another dominant win for Jonah. The post match angle with PCO was solid. Jonah performed his top rope splash on PCO, who eventually sat up in Frankenstein fashion before clearing Jonah from the ring. As much as I would grumble about most wrestlers no-selling the Jonah splash, it’s consistent with the PCO character.

Madison Rayne vs. Cassie Lee: Call it a guilty pleasure, but this silly story with The IInspiration trying to steal Kaleb from The Influence has grown on me. I actually care more about where he ends up than I do about which team leaves Sacrifice with the Knockouts Tag Titles.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Heath vs. Vincent: Coming into this show, it was tough to view Heath as a serious threat to beat Moose for the Impact World Championship at Saturday’s Sacrifice event. It’s hard to imagine that Heath’s competitive 14-minute match with Vincent changed any minds. The post match angle with Heath getting a visual pinfall over Moose was too little, too late.