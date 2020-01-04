NWA Powerrr results: Powell’s review of Tim Storm vs. Royce Isaacs in an NWA TV Title tournament qualifier, NWA National Champion Aron Stevens vs. Sal Rinauro in a non-title submission exhibition match, Tasha Steelz vs. Marti Belle

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NWA TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Powerrr (Episode 12)

Taped December 15-16, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios

Streamed January 1, 2020 on the NWA Youtube and NWA Facebook Page

Footage aired of some of the history between Nick Aldis and Tim Storm, including last week’s Storm promo… The “Into The Fire” opening aired…

The broadcast team of Joe Galli and Stu Bennett checked in from their desk at ringside. Galli hyped the Aldis vs. Storm qualifying match for the NWA TV Title tournament as the show’s main event…

Dave Marquez interviewed Tim Storm at the interview desk. Storm said sometimes you get a chance to start your new year the right way. He said getting to face Aldis was a Christmas and New Year’s gift all in one. Marquez asked if Storm is hoping to get back into the world title picture if he wins.

Storm said he’s always been a man of his word. He recalled losing to Aldis with the stipulation being that he can’t challenge for the NWA Championship again. Storm said that after what Aldis did to him, his goal is to kick his ass.

NWA Champion Nick Aldis and Kamille walked into the studio and approached Storm at the interview desk. Aldis noted that he was calm and dangerous. After barking at fans to show him respect, Aldis said Storm was all full of piss and vinegar and told him to watch his blood pressure. Aldis told a guy in the crowd that his suit wasn’t cheap.

Aldis said he entered the TV Title tournament for fun because there was no one left for him to mow through, so he might as well make a statement by winning two belts. Aldis told Storm to wipe the look off his face because it was starting to piss him off. Aldis told Storm to embrace the hate and break the rules. Kamille stood between Aldis and Storm.

Aldis said he wanted to make something clear to Storm, Ricky Morton, and “any other Randy The Rams” who stick around too long. “It’s only going to get worse from here, and this is the only belt that makes you a big deal in professional wrestling.” Aldis left the interview set and then a graphic hyped an Aron Stevens exhibition match for after the break…

Powell’s POV: An excellent segment with Storm continuing to deliver great babyface mic work and Aldis shining as the arrogant heel champion.

A video package hyped the Hard Times pay-per-view for January 24 and the two days of television tapings that will follow…

Footage aired from last week of Aron Stevens talking about the Mongrovian Spike and labeling The Question Mark as his sensei. He said they are going to take all the belts because they have the power of karate…

1. NWA National Champion Aron Stevens vs. Sal Rinauro in a non-title submission exhibition match. Galli emphasized that the match must be won using a submission. Bennett heeled it up by referring to Stevens as Shooter Stevens and saying that Dwayne Johnson was struggling to get acting roles because of Stevens. Rinauro went for a figure four and had the crowd behind him, but Stevens kicked him away and delivered a “karate clothesline.” Stevens applied a Mongrovian Clutch and got the submission win.

NWA National Champion Aron Stevens beat Sal Rinauro in a non-title submission exhibition match.

After the match, Stevens held the submission hold until Trevor Murdoch came out and ran him off…

Stevens was interviewed by Marquez on the interview set and complained about Murdoch interrupting his exhibition. Murdoch said that all Stevens did was show what an ass he is by taking advantage of a young guy who was only out to make a name for himself. Stevens told Murdoch to wash his shirt. Stevens said Murdoch is forgetting that he’s smart and he once saved people intellectually.

Stevens said Murdoch was just trying to get a shot at his title. Murdoch said he had no desire to get Stevens’ title on this night, but he does want to kick his ass. Stevens told Murdoch to watch himself. He said it’s not a bar, it’s the NWA and he’s a third degree champion. Stevens said he wouldn’t back down. He told Murdoch to put his spot in the NWA TV Title tournament on the line. Stevens stumbled over his words. “You can’t talk,” the crowd chanted. Stevens smiled and told them to think about what they were saying. Murdoch said that if Stevens wants to shoot then they would do that and find out who the real man is…

Powell’s POV: A fun exchange between Stevens and Murdoch. They play well off one another with Stevens’ playing the douchey (and super entertaining) Hollywood heel while Murdoch plays the no nonsense country boy. Meanwhile, I’m not sure what to make of Bennett playing a heel role and singing the praises of Stevens. It’s kind of funny and it may grow on me, but I thought we might see Bennett play more of a straight forward color commentator.

A Highspots ad aired…

2. NWA National Champion Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch in a non-title match. Stevens went for his Mongrovian Clutch, but Murdoch pulled him into the corner to break it. Murdoch performed a full nelson slam and then applied an Indian death lock. Stevens tapped out quickly while Galli said that Murdoch was channelling Harley Race with his finishing hold…

Trevor Murdoch defeated NWA National Champion Aron Stevens in a non-title submission exhibition match.

Powell’s POV: A logical move to have Murdoch get the win to set up a future title match with Stevens. I can’t say enough how much like their chemistry as characters.

The Pope spoke with Eddie Kingston and Homicide at ringside in an empty arena. Pope said they have the ability to be tag team champions, but they are both world champion material also. Kingston credited Homicide for being his mentor and said he was just following his lead…

A graphic hyped Eli Drake as coming up…

Powell’s POV: Is there more to come? It seemed like an awkward time to cut away.

Black and white modern NWA footage aired while Billy Corgan’s “Hard Times” song played…

Powell’s POV: And here I thought the pay-per-view name was fully a tribute to Dusty Rhodes and his legendary promo. I had no idea that Corgan had a song of the same name. I’m not a big country music fan, but that was definitely catchy.

Footage aired of Eli Drake’s “drunken” promo from last week’s Christmas episode…

Joe Galli interviewed Nick Aldis on the interview set. He said he may have gotten “lost in the sauce” on last week’s Christmas show. He noted that he didn’t have a match two weeks in a row and pondered whether Nick Aldis was trying to hold him back. Drake said he agreed with every word Ricky Morton said about Aldis. Drake said that if Aldis wouldn’t fight Morton, then he would. Drake recalled teaming with Tim Storm and said they could do it again. He said he might need another partner. He said he could look at Ken Anderson, then called him a two-time loser.

Colt Cabana walked out and said that he doesn’t need to defend him, but he’s a little tired of Drake running down Ken Anderson. Cabana said Anderson is his friend and it’s time to end the beef between them. Drake asked if Cabana was there to volunteer to be his tag partner to go for the NWA Tag Titles. “No,” Cabana said. He added that he has Anderson’s back and he’s a good guy and he is his tag partner.

Cabana said sometimes he thinks Drake isn’t such a good guy. Drake said he was sorry to be Cabana’s reality check, but he’d never be a tag champion with Anderson as his partner. Cabana said he’s been NWA Champion twice, but Drake has never held the title. “Sleep on that, Eli,” Cabana said. Drake said he’d whip Cabana just as soon as he whipped his tag partner. Ken Anderson came out. Cabana held Anderson back while Drake jawed that he’d beat him again. A couple of referees came out and joined Cabana in standing between them…

Powell’s POV: Drake was all over the place in that promo, but the live crowd enjoyed it. I thought Anderson went full heel at the Into The Fire pay-per-view, but the fact that Cabana is defending him suggests otherwise. This could also be setting up Anderson turning on Cabana.

The head trauma PSA aired… A graphic teased Girl Powerrr as coming to the NWA website…

Footage aired of Melina, Thunder Rosa, and Marti Belle speaking at ringside in the empty arena. Belle spoke about her friendship with Allysin Kay and how Kay was acting during those ten years. Separate footage aired of Kay speaking with ODB, Tasha Steelz, and Ashley Vox. She explained that she’s been the type of friend that isn’t afraid to say it like it is. She said she didn’t mean to insult Belle when she said she wasn’t ready for another title shot, she was trying to let her know that she needed to raise her game. The other women were sympathetic…

Powell’s POV: Good production work with footage airing as the two promo clips were shown. Kay came off well in finally telling her side of the story.

3. Marti Belle (w/Melina) vs. Tasha Steelz. In the end, Steelz caught Belle with a cutter and scored the clean pin. Galli labeled it an upset. Bennett pointed out that Melina was seething at ringside.

Tasha Steelz beat Marti Belle.

After the match, Melina entered the ring and scolded Belle off mic for losing the match.

Powell’s POV: A basic match. It was nice to see Steelz get the win, as she’s shown some potential. Does Kay ever defend her title?

A graphic hyped the main event… The video hyping the upcoming events was replayed… A graphic listed the NWA TV Title tournament continuing next week…

Kyle Davis had Anastasia draw names from a bowl to set up an NWA TV Title tournament match. It turned out to be Zicky Dice vs. Caleb Konley…

Tim Storm headed to the ring for the main event. Nick Aldis headed to the interview desk with Kamille, Royce Isaacs, Thom Latimer, and Mae Valentine. Marquez noted that Aldis was still wearing dress shoes. The fans chanted “coward.” Aldis announced that the name of their group is Strictly Business and showed off the logo on the back of his jacket. Aldis said that he is CEO and he made the executive decision that it wasn’t worth the risk for him to get hurt in a match. He said the good news for Storm was that he gets a bye in the tournament.

Storm left the ring and wanted to go the interview set, but a referee held him back. Marquez ran over with a mic. Storm said Aldis comes out and talks and talks. He said that up until this point, Aldis had backed it up. He said that Aldis showed exactly what he is – a coward. Aldis teased entering the ring to face Storm, but he stopped and went back to the desk.

Aldis said that it was a new year and the important thing is leaving the past behind. “You are the past,” Aldis said. “You are my past and I am leaving you behind. I am done with you.” Aldis announced that Royce Isaacs would be taking his place in the tournament. Isaacs was apprehensive and said that he wasn’t warmed up. Valentine kissed Isaacs on the cheek and he headed to the ring…

4. Tim Storm vs. Royce Isaacs in an NWA TV Title qualifying match. The 6:05 time limit was in play. Aldis, Kamille, Latimer, and Valentine watched the match from the interview set. It was all Storm until Latimer provided a distraction that led to Isaacs performing an exploder suplex and going on the offensive.

Isaacs went for a middle rope senton, but Storm rolled out of the way. Storm caught Isaacs with a big boot and followed with a splash in the corner. Isaacs came back with a cutter while sitting on the middle rope. Isaacs went for a cover, but Storm put his foot on the ropes. Isaacs went for his Hush Money finisher, but Storm avoided it and hit the Perfect Storm slam and scored the pin.

Tim Storm defeated Royce Isaacs to qualify for the NWA TV Title tournament.

Aldis stood alone while the rest of his crew checked on Isaacs. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson showed up and stood behind Aldis, who turned around and jumped back. Morton told Aldis not to turn his back on an opponent. Morton and Gibson played to the crowd… The closing credits aired to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A solid main event. I don’t mind the bait and switch of the NWA advertising an Aldis vs. Storm match and not delivering because it plays into what they are doing with Aldis and leaves people looking forward to seeing that match somewhere down the road. Overall, this was a good edition of Powerrr. They didn’t do much to sell viewers on next week’s show, which should be back in its usual Tuesday time slot. If so, my live reviews should also resume now that the holidays are behind us.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

