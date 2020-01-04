WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.418 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.431 final number from last week. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.467 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.369 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown lost its hold on the male 18-49 demographic, as two competing CBS shows drew better numbers in that category, and one ABC show finished tied with Smackdown. The final numbers for Friday Night Smackdown will be available on Monday.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

