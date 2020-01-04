NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Day Two (live coverage tonight): The updated card for tonight’s Tokyo Dome event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom day two event, which will be held tonight in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome.

-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito for both titles.

-Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho.

-Kenta vs. Hirooki Goto for the Never Openweight Title.

-Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP U.S. Championship.

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Sanada for the British Heavyweight Championship.

-Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo vs. Sho and Yoh for the IWPG Jr. Hvt. Tag Titles.

-Jushin Liger and Naoki Sano vs. Ryu Lee (a/k/a Dragon Lee) and Hiromu Takahashi in Liger’s final match.

-Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, and Togi Makabe vs. Robbie Eagles, Yoshi-Hashi, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Evil, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, and Tachi vs. Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens in a gauntlet match for the Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles (Pre-Show).

Powell’s POV: Wrestle Kingdom is available for via New Japan World and FITE.TV along with the New Year Dash event on Monday morning. Join me for live coverage of day two of Wrestle Kingdom starting with the pre-show tonight at 11CT/12ET. My review of day one is available on the main page.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

