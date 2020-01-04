01/04 Anish V’s WWE 205 Live Audio Review: NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza vs. Tony Nese in a non-title match, Ariya Daivari vs. Danny Burch, The Singh Brothers in action

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

Dot Net staffer Anish V reviews WWE 205 Live: NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza vs. Tony Nese in a non-title match, Ariya Daivari vs. Danny Burch, The Singh Brothers in action, and more (7:01)…

Click here to stream or download the January 4 WWE 205 Live audio review.

