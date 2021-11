CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes visits Duke Hudson’s Poker Room, and more (49:19)…

Click here for the November 3 NXT TV audio review.

