07/11 ROH Best in the World PPV audio review: Rush vs. Bandido for the ROH Title, Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bennett for the ROH Pure Championship, Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH TV Title, Jonathan Gresham and Rhett Titus vs. Chris Dickinson and Homicide in a Fight Without Honor for the ROH Tag Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view: Rush vs. Bandido for the ROH Title, Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bennett for the ROH Pure Championship, Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH TV Title, Jonathan Gresham and Rhett Titus vs. Chris Dickinson and Homicide in a Fight Without Honor for the ROH Tag Titles, and more (45:34)…

Click here for the July 11 ROH Best in the World PPV audio review.

