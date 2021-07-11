ROH Best in the World Polls: Grade the overall show and vote for the best match July 11, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS ROH Best in the World Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls ROH Best in the World Poll: Vote for the best match Rush vs. Bandido for the ROH World Championship Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH TV Title Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bennett for the ROH Pure Championship Jonathan Gresham and Rhett Titus vs. Chris Dickinson and Homicide for the ROH Tag Titles Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom for the ROH Six-Man Titles Brody King vs. Jay Lethal EC3 vs. Flip Gordon Josh Woods vs. Silas Young in a Last Man Standing match Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. PJ Black and Brian Johnson Demonic Flamita vs. Rey Horus PCO and Danhausen vs. The Bouncers pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicspro wrestlingrohroh best in the worldroh bitwroh wrestling
