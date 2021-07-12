NXT TV preview: NXT Championship match headlines Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship with Samoa Joe as special referee.
-Ikemen Jiro vs. Duke Hudson in an NXT Breakout Tournament first round match.
