AEW announces the signing of Nigel McGuinness

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW executive Tony Khan announced the signing of Nigel McGuinness on Wednesday. McGuinness debuted as a surprise member of the ROH Supercard of Honor broadcast team with Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman.
Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to what role McGuinness will play in AEW/ROH. Riccaboni and Coleman do terrific work together and I prefer two-man broadcast teams, but I also enjoyed their work with McGuinness during the Supercard of Honor show.
Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite!
See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and I’ll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight! pic.twitter.com/KqJIN0Ba65
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 5, 2023
