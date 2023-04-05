What's happening...

AEW announces the signing of Nigel McGuinness

April 5, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW executive Tony Khan announced the signing of Nigel McGuinness on Wednesday. McGuinness debuted as a surprise member of the ROH Supercard of Honor broadcast team with Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to what role McGuinness will play in AEW/ROH. Riccaboni and Coleman do terrific work together and I prefer two-man broadcast teams, but I also enjoyed their work with McGuinness during the Supercard of Honor show.

