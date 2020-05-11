AEW Being The Elite video: The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Matt Hardy, Peter Avalon, SCU, Marko Stunt, Kenny Omega, Chuck Taylor, Colt Cabana

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Young Bucks released episode 203 of the “Being The Elite” YouTube series. Watch the full video below or via the Being The Elite YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The show includes Matt Jackson at home with his kids and seeing another message in a strange place, the Young Bucks talk about having time at home, Matt Hardy explains “taking a powder” in pro wrestling, Christopher Daniels makes a mask, Hangman Page gets drunk and lives in the woods, Brandon Cutler chooses Peter Avalon to take part in a kickoff challenge, we learn that SCU have been watching the Michael Jordan documentary, Marko Stunt finds a map, the Young Bucks play hardcore tennis, and Kenny Omega talks with Chuck Taylor and Chris Harrington about how real his match looked.



