AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Queen Aminata and Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir
-Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Samura
-Matt Hardy vs. RSP
-Rush, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Elijah, Zach Nystrom, and Chase Oliver
-Katie Arquette vs. Serena Deeb
-Dante Martin vs. Wes Barkley
-Andrea Guercio vs. Frankie Kazarian
-Arie Alexander vs. Julia Hart
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
Be the first to comment