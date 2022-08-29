What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

August 29, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Queen Aminata and Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

-Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Samura

-Matt Hardy vs. RSP

-Rush, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Elijah, Zach Nystrom, and Chase Oliver

-Katie Arquette vs. Serena Deeb

-Dante Martin vs. Wes Barkley

-Andrea Guercio vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Arie Alexander vs. Julia Hart

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

