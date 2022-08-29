WWE Raw preview: New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions to be crowned tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the tournament final for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a non-title match

-WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appears

-Seth Rollins and Riddle meet face-to-face

-Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso appear

Powell’s POV: I guess this means The Miz escaped after being kidnapped by Dexter Lumis last week. Raw will be the brand’s go-home show for Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle event and will air live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.