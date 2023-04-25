NXT Spring Breakin’ live coverage, MLW Underground on Reelz, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, JT Smith, Chubby Dudley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the Spring Breakin’ theme and is headlined by Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Underground airs on Reelz tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show features the 40-man Battle Riot match. My review will be available after the show (depending on the availability of a screener), and my weekly MLW audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 35 percent of the vote. I gave the NXT show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-JT Smith is 56.

-Chubby Dudley (Bay Ragni) is 53.