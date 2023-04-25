Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid announce that WWE rejected their request to be released, list contract expiration dates

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT wrestlers Rip Fowler (Jack Rea) and Jagger Reid (James Dowell) stated via social media that WWE rejected their requests to be released from their contracts. Both men posted similar statements (available below) that include listing their deals expiring in mid-October.

Powell’s POV: It was previously reported that the duo was granted their contractual releases by WWE, but obviously that turned out not to be the case. It will be interesting to see what’s next for the duo less than six months from now.

Today WWE have denied our release, which was requested on April 3rd. On 15th Oct ’23 we will be free agents again. I personally want to thank all of our fans for your continued support, it means a lot to both of us especially during times like these! We’ll see you on the 16th! — Rip Fowler (@RipFowlerWWE) April 25, 2023