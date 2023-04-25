What's happening...

Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid announce that WWE rejected their request to be released, list contract expiration dates

April 25, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT wrestlers Rip Fowler (Jack Rea) and Jagger Reid (James Dowell) stated via social media  that WWE rejected their requests to be released from their contracts. Both men posted similar statements (available below) that include listing their deals expiring in mid-October.

Powell’s POV: It was previously reported that the duo was granted their contractual releases by WWE, but obviously that turned out not to be the case. It will be interesting to see what’s next for the duo less than six months from now.

