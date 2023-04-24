04/24 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: A new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned, Bad Bunny returns, Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Bianca Belair, The Usos and Solo Sikoa vs. The LWO, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage CTRL, Mustafa Ali vs. Chad Gable

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: A new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned, Bad Bunny returns, Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Bianca Belair, The Usos and Solo Sikoa vs. The LWO, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage CTRL, Mustafa Ali vs. Chad Gable, and more (39:16)…

Click here to stream or download the April 24 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.