04/24 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: A new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned, Bad Bunny returns, Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Bianca Belair, The Usos and Solo Sikoa vs. The LWO, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage CTRL, Mustafa Ali vs. Chad Gable

April 24, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: A new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned, Bad Bunny returns, Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Bianca Belair, The Usos and Solo Sikoa vs. The LWO, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage CTRL, Mustafa Ali vs. Chad Gable, and more (39:16)…

