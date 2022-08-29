AEW releases official press release for Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to promote Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

August 29, 2022 – AEW is closing out the summer with a sizzling pay-per-view event – ALL OUT. Featuring a slew of championship matches and highly anticipated bouts, the end-of-summer event will have a consequential impact on the future of AEW title cards throughout the year. ALL OUT will stream live in the U.S. from the NOW Arena in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m. ET on the Bleacher Report app, website and connected devices for $49.99. Fans can pre-order the event on Bleacher Report here.

The card for ALL OUT includes:

“Lionheart” Chris Jericho vs. “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson

AEW World Tag Team Championship : Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed • Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

AEW TBS Championship : Jade Cargill vs. Athena

AEW World Trios Championship: Tournament finals

AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

Casino Ladder Match for a future AEW World title shot

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

FTR & Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns

Additional matches will be announced in lead-up to Sunday.

Viewers can stream AEW: ALL OUT on the B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R mobile app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users. The event will also be elevated through enhanced discovery features in the B/R app. Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels.

ALL OUT will also be available On-Demand through cable and satellite TV providers along with select movie theatres in North America and Latin America. International fans can access the event through PPV.com and FITE.

Powell’s POV: AEW is expected to add Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk for the AEW Championship to the pay-per-view lineup. Join me for my live review of AEW All Out on Sunday night beginning with the pre-show. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).