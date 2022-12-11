What's happening...

Weekly ROH show to stream on HonorClub, NJPW involved

December 11, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced during the ROH Final Battle press conference that he has relaunched the HonorClub streaming service and that it will eventually be the home of a weekly ROH television show. Khan also spoke of New Japan Pro Wrestling being involved in the project in some capacity.

Powell’s POV: No announcement was made during the actual Final Battle pay-per-view and the company has yet to issue a press release regarding the HonorClub relaunch or the weekly television show. Rather, Khan indicated during the post show media session that a launch date for the show would be announced in January. Khan said he wants to keep his pay-per-view relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, so the ROH pay-per-view events won’t be available on the streaming service until 90 days after they air. HonorClub is currently up and running with archived events available for $9.99.

