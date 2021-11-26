11/26 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of the Black Friday Battle Royal for a future shot at the WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,161)

Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum

Aired November 26, 2021 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole and Pat McAfee checked in on commentary. Cole plugged the sponsor and then McAfee announced a Black Friday Battle Royal to determine who gets the next shot at the WWE Universal Championship…

Kayla Braxton stood in the ring and welcomed viewers to the show. Braxton started to talk about rumors of Brock Lesnar’s indefinite suspension coming to an end. She was quickly interrupted by entrance music.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his entrance with Paul Heyman while Cole noted that Reigns’ title reign was up to 453 days. Highlights aired of Reigns defeating Big E in the champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series.

Heyman asked Braxton if “rumors” was the best she had. He said they don’t do rumors on the Island of Relevancy. Heyman accused her of trying to put the spotlight on herself with rumors. Heyman told the fans not to boo her because none of the fans were worthy of casting any judgment on them.

Heyman told Braxton to get a confirmation or a denial and come armed with facts. Heyman said he used to like Braxton because other people thought she was pretty. He said there’s no Instagram filter for being a legit journalist. Heyman said that until she’s a legit journalist, this was her cue to leave. Braxton stormed away while the fans chanted “We Want Brock.”

Reigns held out his hand and was handed the mic by Heyman. Reigns called Heyman “wise man” and said rumors give losers false hope. Reigns said that compared to him, everyone is a loser. “I’ve beaten them all,” Reigns said. “And Brock Lesnar is the number one loser around here.”

Reigns said he beat Lesnar when it wasn’t even ideal conditions. He said he flew around the world and smashed Lesnar’s ass. Reigns said WWE Champion Big E is also a loser because he smashed him at Survivor Series. Reigns said they are both part of a long list and said he’s beaten them all.

Reigns said management was getting desperate and pointed to the Black Friday Battle Royal being used to determine his next challenger. “Come on, battle royals, elimination match, gauntlet match, three-way, four-way, five-way, it doesn’t matter to me,” said Reigns. He said they could let three or four or five people win because he would smash them all.

Reigns boasted that he’s the best of all-time. He said that when he’s finished, and added that it could be sooner rather than later, the whole world will acknowledge him. Reigns played to the crowd while the broadcast team hyped the battle royal…

A video package aired to recap issues Jeff Hardy beating Madcap Moss last week with help from Drew McIntyre, followed by the two babyfaces performing their finishers on Happy Corbin…

Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre made their entrances for the tag team match with Corbin and Moss… [C]

Powell’s POV: I’m curious to see what they have in mind for Reigns. He made the comment to Vince McMahon about the $100 million value of the golden egg being along the lines of what his next contract will be worth, and now he mentioned that he might be finished with WWE sooner rather than later. I assume it’s going somewhere.

1. Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. The match spilled over to ringside. Moss clotheslined Hardy into the timekeepers area and then laughed. [C] McIntyre had Corbin down and did the countdown to his finisher, but Moss distracted him from the floor and McIntyre walked into a Deep Six that led to a near fall. The babyface duo came back. McIntyre hit Moss with a Claymore Kick and then Hardy finished him off with a Swanton Bomb…

Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy defeated Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in 8:00.

Powell’s POV: I wonder if McIntyre and Hardy will be the final two in the battle royal. The Corbin and Moss act continues to be one dimensional. They are talented guys and hopefully the company won’t saddle Corbin with this gimmick for even half the time that he had to be the cliche king.

Paul Heyman interrupted a conversation that Braxton was having. He asked if she was getting a confirmation or a denial. He said there was no confirmation. Heyman said Brock Lesnar was hiding behind the suspension because Lesnar fears Reigns. Heyman told Braxton to call Lesnar, then said he didn’t have his new number and neither did she. Heyman told Braxton that he heard that she was gone if she didn’t have confirmation by the end of the night. He added that maybe that’s what he was pushing for or maybe it was just a rumor…

Ridge Holland and Sheamus made their entrance… Xavier Woods hosted a Black Friday commercial for WWE merchandise… [C] Cesaro made his entrance…

2. Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro. Sheamus sat in on commentary and rooted for Holland. He stood up early in the match and distracted Cesaro, which led to Holland going on the offensive. Holland clipped the knee of Cesaro. Holland performed an overhead suplex and got a two count. Holland looked to Sheamus, who stood up and sang his praises. Cesaro rolled Holland into a pin and got the three count…

Cesaro defeated Ridge Holland in 2:45.

Powell’s POV: I didn’t expect that outcome, but I’m not complaining. Holland’s matches are not pretty, but he did a nice job of coming off like he was mauling Cesaro prior to the surprising finish.

Backstage, Drew McIntyre spoke with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville about the Black Friday Battle Royal. Deville said they didn’t have the final approved list of entrants yet, but they would let him know once they do…

Rick Boogs did his usual guitar introduction for Shinsuke Nakamura. McAfee stood on the broadcast table and rocked out. A graphic listed Boogs vs. Angel in a “Thanksgiving Leftovers Throwdown”… [C] McAfee plugged Fox’s college football game between Ohio State and Michigan for Saturday…

3. Rick Boogs (w/Shinsuke Nakamura) vs. Angel (w/Humberto) in a Thanksgiving Leftovers Throwdown. Angel’s entrance was not televised. There were tables with Thanksgiving food items at ringside. Cole said pretty much anything goes in this type of match. Boogs was in offensive control when Humberto distracted him by playing his guitar while standing on the table at ringside. Nakamura ran by and tripped Humberto, who crashed through the table. Angel took advantage of the distraction and hit Boogs with a Wing Clipper and scored the pin.

Angel defeated Rick Boogs in 3:15.

Powell’s POV: I was shocked to see at least two tables of food still standing when they cut to the video package after the match. Anyway, I dig Nakamura, but if he and Boogs are going to be working a tag team program, then it seems like it’s probably time to move the Intercontinental Championship.

A video package recapped Becky Lynch beating Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series… Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair made her entrance… [C]

Adam Pearce was shown walking backstage when Kayla Braxton approached him and asked for the list of entrants in the battle royal. He said he was waiting for final approval and would post the list as soon as he got it. Braxton asked him about Lesnar’s status. Suddenly, footage aired of Lesnar destroying Pearce, which triggered his suspension.

[Hour Two] Pearce told Braxton that he hasn’t heard any rumors about Lesnar’s indefinite suspension. He spoke about needing therapy sessions and having medical bills and said he would be shocked if there was a change…

Charlotte Flair was interviewed by Michael Cole in the ring. Flair complained about the poor officiating of her match with Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. She said the only way that Lynch could beat her was to blatantly cheat.

Flair called it a hollow victory and said that Lynch is not the superior athlete and just got lucky. Flair said Lynch proved that she’s everything Flair said she was. Cole asked what’s in the near future for Flair. Flair spoke about being the best.

Toni Storm made her entrance and joined Flair in the ring while Cole apparently made his exit (the tables of food are still at ringside). Storm made a pitch for facing Flair, who said she barely even knew she existed. Flair said there are levels to this and she’s on a different level than Storm.

Flair went for a cheap shot, but Storm ducked it and sent her to ringside. Storm followed. Flair picked up a pie from one of the tables left over from the previous match and slammed it in Storm’s face. Flair did it a second time with another pie. Storm stood fuming with whip cream all over her while Flair licked her fingers…

Powell’s POV: The table is still standing, but it’s down a couple of pies. Meanwhile, there’s another table that’s gone untouched so far on the side opposite the hard camera.

Highlights aired of Sasha Banks being eliminated from the Survivor Series elimination match by her own teammates…

Footage aired from “earlier today” of Sonya Deville talking on her phone when she was interrupted by Banks, who said Deville sabotaged her by giving her a team full of traitors. Banks said she was the captain and should have been able to pick her own team. Deville told Banks to watch her tone when she talks to her. She also said Banks lost and she can’t rewrite history. Banks brought up Naomi and asked if Deville is jealous of her. Deville booked Banks and Naomi vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler…

Naomi made her entrance for the tag match. McAfee danced comically in his chair while sitting between Cole and Deville, who was sitting in on commentary for the tag match… [C]

The latest Xia Li comic book style vignette aired. She spoke about a bully who tormented her brother for weeks. She punched out the bully. They cut to a shot of Li, who said she is the protector of those who are wronged. A graphic listed her as coming soon to Smackdown…

4. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya. The heels were in the ring coming out of the break and then Banks’s entrance was televised. Deville was on commentary for the match and said the referee who fasted counted Naomi last week would never be back on Smackdown.

Deville also asked McAfee if he liked his job and if he knew who signed his checks. McAfee said he thought it was the guy with the $100 million egg. Deville reminded McAfee that she was in Vince McMahon’s office last week, and he said she was right. In the ring, Baszler put Naomi in a sleeper, but Banks dropped Baszler with a Backstabber. [C]

Naomi was isolated and nearly made a tag, but Baszler pulled Banks off the apron. Banks roughed up Baszler on the floor. Natalya performed a Michinoku Driver on Naomi for a near fall. Naomi came back with a kick and a sunset flip and scored the pin…

Sasha Banks and Naomi beat Shayna Baszler and Natalya in 10:15.

After the match, Deville stood and applauded. Naomi went to ringside and jawed at Deville, who continued to applaud…

Powell’s POV: More of the same in this slow developing storyline between Naomi and Deville. Naomi got the win this time, so I guess Deville has plausible deniability?

The list of battle royal entrants was shown on a wall backstage. The list featured Jeff Hardy, Ricochet, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Mansoor, Cesaro, Madcap Moss, Rick Boogs, Happy Corbin, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Mace, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel, and Humberto…

Drew McIntyre showed up where a group of the entrants were talking. McIntyre told Sheamus that he would see him in the battle royal. Sheamus told McIntyre that he didn’t make the cut and then walked away laughing…

Sami Zayn and The Viking Raiders made their entrance for the battle royal… [C] Highlights aired from Monday’s Raw… Ricochet made his entrance for the battle royal while all of the other entrants were in the ring…

Just as it seemed like the battle royal was going to start, Drew McIntyre made his entrance and entered the ring with his sword, which caused the remainder of the entrants to scurry to ringside. Adam Pearce came out and stood at ringside while attempting to talk to McIntyre… [C]

An ad for Raw listed Big E vs. Kevin Owens, and Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins, and the return of Edge…

5. The Black Friday Battle Royal for a future shot at the WWE Universal Championship. Cole said McIntyre left on his own accord during the commercial break. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso were shown watching the match in their dressing room. Adam Pearce stood at ringside and watched the match.

Some of the early notable eliminations included Madcap Moss eliminating Shanky, Cesaro eliminating Holland, and Moss eliminating Cesaro. Moss teased turning on Corbin, but Corbin caught him. They both laughed. Corbin eliminated Moss, who stood at ringside and laughed while saying that Corbin got him. [C]

Angel eliminated Boogs. The Viking Raiders eliminated Angel and Humberto. Zayn was sent to ringside under the ropes. Cole pointed out that Zayn was still alive in the match. Sheamus eliminated Erik and Ivar back to back. Ricochet put Sheamus down with a springboard cross body block.

The final five were Hardy, Ricochet, Sheamus, Corbin, and Zayn, who was still down at ringside. Ricochet and Corbin fought. Sheamus recovered and put Ricochet down with a Brogue Kick, the picked him up and tossed him over the top rope to eliminate him from the match. Cole said they were down to three men even though Zayn was still an entrant. Sheamus and Corbin fought by the ropes.

Hardy went after both heels and hit a Whisper in the Wind on Sheamus. Hardy put Corbin down with a Twist of Fate. Sheamus put the boots to Hardy. Sheamus and Corbin shoved each other, then went after Hardy together. Corbin turned on Sheamus and tossed him out to eliminate him. Hardy eliminated Corbin.

Hardy celebrated his win while standing on the ropes. Zayn returned to the ring and shoved Hardy over the ropes to eliminate him. The Bloodline members were shown laughing while inside their locker room.

Sami Zayn won the Black Friday Battle Royal in 14:35 to earn a future shot at the WWE Universal Championship.

After the match, Kayla Braxton entered the ring and congratulated Zayn on his win. Braxton then announced that she had breaking news, the suspension had been lifted. She announced that Brock Lesnar would appear on next week’s Smackdown. Zayn, Pearce, and the men in the Bloodline locker room all looked upset as the show concluded…

Powell’s POV: I don’t think the hiding heel gimmick really works anymore, but I will say that it was a big surprise to have Zayn actually win the match to earn a future title shot. I guess we’ll see if they follow through with the match or if Zayn finds a way to lose his shot.

I’m fine with McIntyre not being in the match if he wasn’t going to be booked to win it. More importantly, McIntyre being slighted by the authority figures is the first step toward making viewers want to see him get his title shot.

Overall, a passable show for a holiday edition. I will be back later than usual tonight with my weekly same night audio review of Smackdown for Dot Net Members because I’m also covering AEW Rampage. Let me know what you thought of Smackdown by grading the show below. Enjoy the remainder of the holiday weekend.

