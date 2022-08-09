NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Alexa Bliss, Silas Young

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a B grade majority from 36 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 25 percent, and C was a close third with 22 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Silas Young (Caleb DeWall) is 43.

-Alexa Bliss (Alexis Kaufman-Cabrera) is 31.