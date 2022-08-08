08/08 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa for the U.S. Title, AJ Styles vs. The Miz in a No DQ match, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament first-round match, Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa for the U.S. Title, AJ Styles vs. The Miz in a No DQ match, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament first-round match, Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor, and more (32:03)…

Click here to stream or download the August 8 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/