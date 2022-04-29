Latest NXT talent cuts include Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, Persia Pirotta, Malcolm Bivens, and Harland

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT made the following talent cuts on Friday, April 29.

-Dexter Lumis

-Dakota Kai

-Malcolm Bivens

-Persia Pirotta

-Draco Anthony

-Harland (a/k/a Parker Boudreaux)

-Vish Kanya

-Paige Prinzivalli

-Mila Malani

-Raelyn Divine

Powell’s POV: The cuts were announced via Fightful.com. Harland recently disappeared from the Joe Gacy act. Bivens was the mouthpiece for the Diamond Mine faction and his character seemed to be showing frustration with Roderick Strong’s leadership. Kai is a talented wrestler who makes her opponents look great in the ring, but it seemed fairly obvious that she was not going to be called up to the main roster. The Dexter Lumis act had mostly run its course. Regardless of how people felt about the character, Sam Shaw did a really good job of playing the part. The cut that surprises me the most is Pirotta, who had been getting a good amount of television time in the couples drama involving her, Duke Hudson, Indi Hartwell, and Lumis.