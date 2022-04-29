What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the Rebellion fallout show

April 29, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 107,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count is down from the previous episode’s 112,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.03 rating drawn the previous week. Neither Impact nor the NJPW show (46,000 viewers) that followed cracked Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings. The NFL Draft finished first and fourth (and first on broadcast television), and a pair of NBA Playoff games finished second and third in Thursday’s cable ratings. All things considered, Impact held up well against stiff competition.

