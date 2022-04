CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

Laurence Gibbons reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: The contract signing for Ilja Dragunov vs. Jordan Devlin for the NXT UK Championship with a big additional stipulation, Primate and T-Bone vs. Wild Boar and Mark Andrews, Angel Hayze vs. Xia Brookside, and Von Wagner vs. Saxon Huxley, and more (16:39)…

Click here for the April 29 NXT UK television show audio review.