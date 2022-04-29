04/29 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 205): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show – AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery, Athena (Ember Moon) talks, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay stepping away from pro wrestling, COVID-19 issues, WWE WrestleMania Backlash, AEW Dynamite discussion

What's happening...

April 29, 2022

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Pro Wrestling Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show: AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery, Athena (Ember Moon) talks, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay stepping away from pro wrestling, COVID-19 issues, WWE WrestleMania Backlash, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more…

Click here for the April 29 Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom combo show.

