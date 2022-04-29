04/29 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Josh Alexander vs. Moose for the Impact World Championship, Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Heath and Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Mike Bailey, Rosemary and Havok vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, Bhupinder Gujjar vs. VSK

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Josh Alexander vs. Moose for the Impact World Championship, Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Heath and Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Mike Bailey, Rosemary and Havok vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, Bhupinder Gujjar vs. VSK, and more (14:13)…

