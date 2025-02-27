TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Earl Caddock, Buddy Austin, Bill White, Dave Levin

What's happening...

February 27, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University. Impact simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. X Division Champion Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 34 percent of the vote. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B grade, although I seemed to enjoy The Rock and Cody Rhodes segment more than many of my peers.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. B finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Earl Caddock was born on February 27, 1888. He died at age 62 on August 25, 1950.

-The late Buddy Austin (Austin Rapes) was born on February 27, 1929. He died at age 52 of a myocardial infarction on August 13, 1981.

-The late Bill White was born on February 27, 1945. He died at age 76 on September 7, 2021.

-The late Dave Levin (George Wenzel) was born on February 27, 1913. He died at age 91 on August 25, 2004.

