TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Earl Caddock, Buddy Austin, Bill White, Dave Levin

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University. Impact simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. X Division Champion Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 34 percent of the vote. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B grade, although I seemed to enjoy The Rock and Cody Rhodes segment more than many of my peers.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. B finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Earl Caddock was born on February 27, 1888. He died at age 62 on August 25, 1950.

-The late Buddy Austin (Austin Rapes) was born on February 27, 1929. He died at age 52 of a myocardial infarction on August 13, 1981.

-The late Bill White was born on February 27, 1945. He died at age 76 on September 7, 2021.

-The late Dave Levin (George Wenzel) was born on February 27, 1913. He died at age 91 on August 25, 2004.