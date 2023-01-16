01/16 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor in an elimination match for a shot at the U.S. Title, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest vs. Alpha Academy, Michin vs. Iyo Sky, The Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor in an elimination match for a shot at the U.S. Title, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest vs. Alpha Academy, Michin vs. Iyo Sky, The Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali, and more (28:30)…

Click here to stream or download the January 16 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.