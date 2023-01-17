NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Dexter Lumis, Alex Hammerstone, Kevin Fertig, Chase Stevens, Sage Beckett, Andy Kaufman

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Axiom and Apollo Crews. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil themed show finished with a majority A grade from 44 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Fertig, who worked as Kevin Thorn in WWE, is 46.

-Chase Stevens is 44.

-Dexter Lumis (Sam Shaw) is 39.

-Sage Beckett (MaryKate Glidewell) is 38.

-MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone (Alex Rohde) is 32.

-The late Andy Kaufman was born on January 17, 1949. He died of lung cancer at age 35 on May 16, 1984. Or did he?