1/16 AEW Dark Elevation results: Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. Top Flight, Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack, ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Zeda Zhang in an eliminator match, Brandon Cutler, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Ethan Page vs. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Luther, and Serpentico

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 98)

Taped January 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

Streamed January 16, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Emi Sakura beat Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, and Zyra.

2. Daniel Garcia defeated Kevin Blackwood.

3. John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno defeated Nick Ruiz, Zack Clayton, and Ari Daivari.

4. Preston Vance and Rush beat Misterioso and Diego Valens.

5. Brandon Cutler, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Ethan Page beat Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Luther, and Serpentico.

6. Brian Cage beat Willie Mack.

7. ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Zeda Zhang in an eliminator match.

8. “Top Flight” Darius Martin & Dante Martin defeated The Butcher & The Blade and Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in a three-way tag team match.