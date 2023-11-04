AEW Collision results (11/4): Murphy’s review of Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland, Rush, Preston Vance, and FTR vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 21)

Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena

Aired live November 4, 2023 on TNT

[Hour One] The show opened with the classic “Saturday Night’s Main Event” style montage of various wrestlers, including FTR, Ricky Starks and Big Bill, Lance Archer with Jake Roberts, Darby Allin, and Swerve Strickland with Prince Nana previewing tonight’s matches. During Strickland’s promo, he was attacked by AR Fox before the Collision opening aired…

Pyro shot off from the stage as AR Fox and Swerve Strickland battled toward the ring. Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary.

Fox and Strickland continued to battle in the aisleway as the announcers clarified that the match was not yet underway. Fox dove onto Strickland from the stage to the floor. The two eventually made their way to the ring and the bell rang to start the match.

1. AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana). Fox maintained the advantage for the first several minutes diving over the top rope onto Strickland. Back in the ring, Fox mounted Strickland and landed a series of punches. Fox hit a rolling cutter for a near fall. The action continued and eventually ended up on the floor where Strickland hip tossed Fox into the base of the ring apron.

Strickland threw Fox into the ringside barrier and the back into the ring. The Gates of Agony made their way to the ring as Strickland continued the attack. Strickland hit a superplex from the top rope as the show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

Fox was powering up for the big comeback and slapped Strickland. Strickland missed a high knee and clothesline and was met with a kick by Fox. Fox hit a DDT from the outside to the inside of the ring followed by a twisting vertical suplex. Fox hit a 450 splash for a near fall.

Strickland caught Fox and clotheslined him on the top rope. Fox took Strickland down from the top rope for another near fall. Strickland retaliated with a neck breaker and his “House Call” kick for a two count. Fox quickly rolled up Strickland for a two count. Strickland caught Fox and threw him into the top turnbuckle. He then powerslammed Fox and hit his Swerve Stomp finisher from the top rope for the win.

Swerve Strickland defeated AR Fox in about 10:00.

After the match, Strickland and the Gates of Agony surrounded Fox until FTR made the save. FTR and Fox brawled with the Gates of Agony and Strickland. Big Bill and Ricky Starks joined the fray and assisted the other heels. LFI joined to help FTR and cleared the ring. FTR offered a handshake to LFI but LFI walked away. The House of Black were seen looking on from somewhere in the arena.

Don’s Take: This was a fine opener which provided a good hook for the show’s eight man tag main event. My only issue is that I’ve really enjoyed Swerve’s darker and more diabolical character here as they build him toward the showdown with Adam Page. I’m OK with a competitive match but I would have liked to see that side of Swerve accentuated here to really drive the point home.

A video package recapped Daniel Garcia challenging MJF for an AEW World Championship match on Rampage. MJF accepted in a voiceover and the match was made official for Dynamite this Wednesday night.

A second video package recapped Jay White pinning MJF in the eight-man tag team match this past Wednesday on Dynamite and Max Caster taking the belt shot for MJF.

MJF was shown backstage “Last Wednesday.” He congratulated Jay White for pinning him and needing every member of his stable to do so. He said that White wasn’t on his level and that if he were to go on Google Trends, White would be a straight line while MJF would be a pyramid. He vowed to prove it at Full Gear.

White was also backstage with Bullet Club Gold. The faction gloated about White pinning MJF and said that they were taking a vacation from Collision this week but would be back on Dynamite on Wednesday with another Eliminator Challenge. They ended by saying if we’re not down with that, they have two words for us – “Gunns Up”… [C]

Lexy Nair was with Kip Sabian, who was pissed off from the attack by Mark Briscoe on Rampage in Penelope Ford’s hometown. He brought in “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry. Sabian challenged Briscoe for find two partners for a six-man tag team match later in the show…

2. “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett (w/Roderick Strong) vs. Brixton Nash and James McGregor. Strong interrupted ring announcer Dasha by yelling “Dasha!” Strong said the fans do not take neck health seriously and do not take the Kingdom seriously. Strong said they won’t stand for that and not only will they show the fans but also Adam Cole that neck health and the Kingdom are important.

The Kingdom completely dominated Nash and McGregor as Tony Schiavone announced that if Daniel Garcia defeats MJF on Wednesday night, he would defend against Jay White at Full Gear. After complete domination, the Kingdom hit a spike piledriver on McGregor for the win.

“The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Brixton Nash and James McGregor in about 2:00.

After the match, Strong came in and hit Nash with a kick before collapsing back into his wheelchair and being carried away by Taven and Bennett…



Don’s Take: I continue to enjoy Strong’s act and liked that Taven and Bennett were portrayed more seriously and less like comedic sidekicks.

A video package profiled Christian Cage and Nick Wayne’s heel turn on Darby Allin…

Lexy Nair was backstage with Mark Briscoe. Nair asked him about Sabian’s challenge. FTR entered and offered to pull double duty and be his partners. Briscoe thanked them but said he already had another team in mind. Nair asked him who they were, but Briscoe declined to answer…

3. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Darby Allin. Archer manhandled Allin to start. Allin retaliated with speed and several punches and kicks. Archer hit Allin with the pounce which knocked him to the outside.

Allin was favoring his right arm as Archer continued the attack. Kelly noted that Archer usually wins his matches in 2:02. Archer hit a shoulder breaker on Allin. Archer walked the top rope but Allin knocked him down and to the outside. Allin dove onto Archer on the floor. Archer caught Allin and hit a release suplex on the ramp. The show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Allin rallied and jumped onto Archer’s back with an attempted sleeper. Allin kicked Archer out of the corner and Archer missed a charge. Archer went for his Blackout finisher but Allin reversed it into a sloppy roll up for a near fall. Allin hit two punches and bit Archer before getting caught in a springboard off the ropes. Archer threw Allin with a release German suplex where Allin did a complete rotation.

Archer threw Allin into the top turnbuckle and then hit a chokeslam. He then picked him up by the throat and chokeslammed him over the top rope and onto the floor. Jake Roberts went to hit Allin with the skateboard but was caught by referee, Stephon Smith, who ejected him from ringside.

Archer hit Allin with a forearm. Archer went for a chokeslam off the top rope but Allin countered with an eye gouge and a back rake before hitting a “Destroyer” off the top rope for the win.

Darby Allin defeated Lance Archer in about 10:00.

After the match, Jake Roberts came back out and said that he didn’t come to war with only one piece of artillery. He introduced “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch. Vincent said, “Revenge is forever – it’s showtime.” Archer grabbed Allin and hit him with the “Black Out” to end the segment.

Don’s Take: As a Jake Roberts fan from years back, I love pairing him with the Righteous in addition to Archer. Vincent and Dutch always had potential but lacked direction. If anyone can give them some, it’s Roberts. I liked the match for what it was as it was effective in portraying Allin as the underdog that never gave up. That said, I really hope that we see a more prominent role for Archer and this new faction as in the past he’s been away for months on end with no real direction.

Lexy Nair was backstage with TBS Champion Kris Statlander, along with Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale. Statlander thanked Blue for choosing the right side and not siding with Julia Hart. Blue said she didn’t do anything for Statlander. Blue said she did it for Nightingale, as she always her back. She wished Nightingale good luck in her match. Statlander said she had Willow’s back as well and Willow responded that they were all friends… [C]

Lexy Nair was backstage with Alex Abrahantes. She asked him about Penta El Zero Miedo’s win on Rampage. Abrahantes put over El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander. Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana entered and hyped their victory earlier in the show. Abrahantes said that Strickland violated Adam Page’s home and that family is very important to Penta. He then challenged Strickland to a match with Penta on Dynamite. Strickland said at one time, he and Penta both wore masks and looks forward to seeing what’s under Penta’s. Abrahantes said that Penta has “Zero Miedo” while Strickland has nothing to fear but Penta himself.

“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens along with “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn came out for their 69 Day Celebration of being AEW Trios Champions. Caster’s rap put over the local city and its fans.

Gunn said the fans looked like they were ready to have some fun. He said that for the thousands in attendance and the millions watching around the world, they have been champions for 69 days. Pink and white streamers shot off in the ring.

Bowens said that it was a very special day. He said they’ve been champions for 69 days and that they’re fired up. He said they had a surprise for Max Catser and pointed to the Tron.

MJF was shown on the screen and said that he initially didn’t want to team with them but after knowing Caster for nine years, Caster finally earned his respect by taking the belt shot from Jay White. MJF added that Adam Cole told him that it was OK to have more than one friend and Caster is starting to grow on him like a fungus. He said while he doesn’t love the Acclaimed like everyone else just yet, he’s starting to like them and made the scissoring symbol. He congratulated them on being champions for 69 days while Caster was ecstatic in the ring.

Caster was choked up and thanked Bowens and Gunn for the surprise. He put over the fans and said that without them, this wouldn’t have been possible. Gunn held up a trophy which I assume was in recognition of their 69-day reign. Gunn asked how he was going to 69 the entire audience as “that’s what daddies do.” He apologized and said he was having fun.

Bowens tried to wrap up the segment but the fans kept chanting and singing “Scissor Me, Daddy.” After Bowens ended by saying “Everyone loves the Acclaimed,” Dalton Castle and the Boys came out.

[Hour Two] The Boys grabbed the trophy and gave it to Castle. Castle took it and slammed it onto the floor breaking it. The Acclaimed and Gunn brawled with Castle and the Boys around ringside. This led to….

4. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys for the AEW Trios Championship. Tony Schiavone said that Tony Khan has made this match official. Gunn hit Castle with a fall away slam. The Boys knocked Gunn out of the ring with a double dropkick.

Bowens hit the Boys with a double clothesline while Caster hit Castle with a pinata. That was not a typo. The Acclaimed pulled out merch that was inside the pinata and threw it out to the fans. The show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

After the commercial, the Boys had the advantage on Caster and knocked Gunn off the apron. Bowens made the hot tag and cleaned house. Bowens hit Scissor Me Timbers on one of the Boys while Gunn hit the Fameasser on the other. Caster hit the Mic Drop on one of the Boys for the win.

“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys to retain the AEW Trios Championship in about 6:00.

Don’s Take: First, I thought the celebration segment went on a bit too long even though the crowd was into it. There was no explanation as to why they received a trophy. For fans that have never watched ROH, they probably have no clue who Dalton Castle and the Boys are. In addition, Castle is a decent promo so it was odd that they went right to the match rather than giving him a brief showcase to set it up. All in all, a throwaway segment that was well received by those in attendance.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Andrade El Idolo. Nair asked Andrade if he had given any more thought to CJ Perry’s offer to manage him given that LFI is teaming with FTR tonight. Andrade said he would give his answer to Perry face-to-face next week…

Kip Sabian came to the ring with JD Drake and Anthony Henry. Mark Briscoe came out and introduced Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee as his partners…

5. Kip Sabian and “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. Mark Briscoe, Dustin Rhodes, and Keith Lee. Sabian started off against Briscoe. Briscoe eventually took over on Henry and Drake. The heels triple teamed Briscoe while Rhodes and Lee stood there. Weird.

After several minutes of heel offense, Briscoe rolled up Sabian for a near fall. Sabain regained control with a lariat. The heels continued the attack with Sabian attempting a Jay Driller which was blocked by Briscoe and turned into a half and half suplex followed by an exploder suplex.

Briscoe made the hot tag to Dustin Rhodes who took over on Drake. Briscoe dove onto Drake on the floor. In the ring, Lee powerbombed Henry onto Sabian. Briscoe hit Froggy Bow from the top rope onto Sabian for the win. [C]

Mark Briscoe, Dustin Rhodes, and Keith Lee defeated Kip Sabian and “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry in about 5:00.

Don’s Take: Simple and straightforward. There’s nothing much to say except that it was good to see Mark Briscoe back and with retirement potentially nearing for Dustin Rhodes, it’s good to see him while we can.

Lexy Nair was with Mark Briscoe. She congratulated him on the win. He said he smelled gold and challenged Jay White for a match on Dynamite with White’s Full Gear title shot on the line…

Don’s Take: Lexy Nair is getting a workout tonight. And unless there’s an announcement that Tony Khan decrees the title shot is on the line, this scenario, which both companies have done at times, continues to be stupid as no one in their right mind would ever agree to it.

6. Emi Sakura vs. Willow Nightingale. The two collided multiple times to start. Willow eventually had Sakura down and hit her with an ugly cross body block where it looked like she landed on Sakura’s head.

Willow continued on offense for several minutes before being knocked to the floor. Sakura hit a cross body on Willow into the stairs. Sakura continued the offense in the ring hitting several running attacks. The show went to a picture-in-picture break.

After the commercial, Sakura was still on offense. Nightingale rallied and hit a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Back in the ring, Nightingale hit a dropkick from the second rope for a near fall. Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart was announced for Dynamite.

Sakura hit a swinging neckbreaker and the two got up to exchange blows. Sakura ran off the ropes and ran into a spinebuster by Nightingale for a near fall. Nightingale pulled down the straps and hit her Doctor Bomb finisher for the win.

Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura in about 10:00.

Don’s Take: This was the obligatory women’s match. And it’s a shame that after Willow had this great match with Athena on the last ROH PPV, she’s either been in this type of throwaway matches or in this weird friendship triangle story with Kris Statlander and Skye Blue. We’ve been saying ad nauseum that Tony Khan desperately needs to delegate. If nothing else, have someone take the women’s division that is not without talent and try to make it into something. I know that Maria Kanellis-Bennett (and Bobby Cruise) did a good job with this in the original ROH and I’m wondering if this would be the perfect role for her here.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Samoa Joe. She congratulated Joe on becoming the longest reigning ROH Television Champion and asked him if he had heard from MJF regarding Joe’s offer to be his friend. Joe said he had not heard from him. Joe said that MJF needs him and until he realizes that, he will continue to endure the pain. He said that his title reign has been fruitful and noted that he has defeated everyone that the company had put in front of him.

Keith Lee entered and said that Joe has never beat him. Joe said they can remedy that this Wednesday on Dynamite. The match was made official…

7. “FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood and “La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush and Preston Vance (w/Jose, Dralistico) vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, and “The Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun (w/Prince Nana). Jim Ross joined the commentary team and replaced Kevin Kelly. Vance squared off with Big Bill to open the match. Vance started with offense quickly including a series on punches and kicks.

Bill retaliated with a lariat and tagged out to Kaun. Vance quickly tagged out to Wheeler and the two exchanged blows. FTR hit some tandem offense on Kaun as Harwood took over. Liona tagged in and gained the advantage. After working over Hardwood, he was able to tag out to Rush who squared off with Starks. Rush ran Starks into multiple barricades on the outside and rolled him back in the ring as the show went to its final picture-in-picture break. [C]

The heels were working over Harwood coming out of the break. While Big Bill was on offense, Starks briefly joined the commentary team to praise what was going on in the ring. Where have I seen that before? Bill missed with an elbow from the second rope.

Harwood made the hot tag to Rush who cleaned house. Rush hit a snap powerslam on Starks for a near fall. Vance joined in for the double team for another near fall. Vance then squared off with Liona who hit a headbutt and Samoan drop before missing a charge in the corner.

Big Bill hit a chokeslam on Vance before blocking a Big Rig by FTR and knocking them both down with a clothesline. Rush hit Big Bill with a flying dropkick and hit Kaun with a release German suplex. He charged Starks in the corner and was met with a spear.

Starks and Kaun attempted to double team Rush. Starks miscued a superkick and hit Kaun. Rush kocked Starks out of the ring. Harwood and Rush hit the Big Rig on Kaun. Rush followed up with his Mess with the Bull, Get the Horns finisher in the corner for the win.

“FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood and “La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush and Preston Vance defeated Big Bill, Ricky Starks, and “The Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun in about 15:00.

After the match, FTR offered LFI another handshake which was also declined. The lights went out and the House of Black were on the Tron. Brody King said that FTR was obsessed with being champions but their legacy was worth so much more than their weight in gold. Buddy Matthews added that if they don’t believe them, they will beat it into them.

The lights came back on and the House of Black were in the ring and attacked FTR. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta ran out to make the save. Yuta attacked King with a chair. Castagnoli went for a Big Swing on Black who was able to escape as the show went off the air.

Don’s Take: A fine main event with an overbooked ending. I’m guessing this leads to some multi-team tag team title match at Full Gear, which is nothing more than lazy booking in an attempt to get everyone on the show rather than building a good story.

Overall, while there were a couple of decent matches and segments, this largely felt like a lot of throwaway content combined with a two-hour advertisement for Dynamite. The ratings have been better than expected during college football season and that says something, but if Collision is going to have its own identity and be a “must-see” show, episodes like tonight need to be few and far between. In any case, have a good night all and I’ll check in again next Friday with my Rampage review. Until next week!

Check back for Will Pruett’s weekly AEW Collision audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).