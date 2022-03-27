Chris Jericho on AMC’s Talking Dead tonight

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW star Chris Jericho will return to AMC’s “Talking Dead” tonight at 9CT/10ET. Jericho will be on the show’s panel that will be discussing “The Walking Dead” episode that precedes the studio show.

Powell’s POV: Jericho has appeared on the Chris Hardwick hosted post-show previously. He was a good panelist, so I’m looking forward to seeing him on tonight’s show.