03/27 McGuire’s NJPW Strong audio review: “Team Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, and Danny Limelight vs. “Team Rosser” Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Taylor Rust, The DKC, and Adrian Quest, Rocky Romero vs. Black Tiger, and Yuya Uemura vs. Daniel Garcia

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: “Team Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, and Danny Limelight vs. “Team Rosser” Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Taylor Rust, The DKC, and Adrian Quest, Rocky Romero vs. Black Tiger, and Yuya Uemura vs. Daniel Garcia (17:23)…

