NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James vs. Blair Davenport for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. “The Dyad” Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid in a steel cage match (the Creeds will be reinstated if they win)

-Dijak vs. Eddie Thorpe

-Tyler Bate vs. Dabba-Kato

-The NXT Global Heritage Cup Invitational tournament begins

Powell's POV: The winner of the tournament will earn a shot at Noam Dar's NXT Heritage Cup at the NXT No Mercy event on September 30 in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena. Tuesday's NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.