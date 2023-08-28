WWE Raw in Memphis (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Sgt. Slaughter, Great Khali, Jazz, Petey Williams, Mr. Fuji

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum. The show includes the brand’s final push for Saturday’s WWE Payback. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of AEW All In at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Memphis, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Chicago, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Hershey. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Ricky Reyes (Richard Diaz) is 45 today.

-Linda Miles is 45 today.

-Christina Von Eerie (a/k/a Christina Maria Kardooni) is 34 today.

-Colby Corino is 27 today.

-The late Mr. Fuji (Harry Fujiwara) died of natural causes at age 82 on August 28, 2016.

-The late Jody Hamilton (Joseph Zwaduk III), who worked as The Assassin and The Flame, was born on August 28, 1938. He died on August 3, 2021 after being in hospice care.

-Sgt. Slaughter (a/k/a Robert Remus) turned 74 on Sunday.

-Great Khali (a/k/a Dalip Singh Rana) turned 50 on Sunday.

-Jazz (a/k/a Carlene Moore-Begnaud) turned 49 on Sunday.

-Milano Collection A.T. (a/k/a Akihito Sawafuji) turned 47 on Sunday.

-Longtime booker and pro wrestler George Scott was born on August 27, 1929. He died at age 84 on January 20, 2014.

-Luna Vachon died of a drug overdose at age 48 on August 27, 2010.

-Petey Williams turned 42 on Saturday.

-Moondog King (Edward White) died on August 26, 2005 at age 56.

-Bobby Duncum Jr. was born on August 26, 1965. He died of an overdose on January 24, 2000.