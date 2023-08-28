AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s All Out go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: The winner of Cassidy vs. Penta will defend the title against John Moxley at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. Friday’s AEW Rampage will be taped the same night, and AEW will move to the United Center for Saturday’s live Collision and Sunday’s All Out event. I am out Wednesday night, so join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers) may be delayed until Thursday morning this week.