What's happening...

Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite discussion regarding Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes in a ladder match for the TNT Title, Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy in a Lights Out match, the build to next week’s CM Punk vs. MJF match, and more

January 27, 2022

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discuss last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on last night’s Dynamite, which featured Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes in a ladder match for the TNT Title, Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy in a Lights Out match, Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet, Wardlow in a handicap match, and more.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.