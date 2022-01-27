Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite discussion regarding Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes in a ladder match for the TNT Title, Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy in a Lights Out match, the build to next week’s CM Punk vs. MJF match, and more

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discuss last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on last night’s Dynamite, which featured Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes in a ladder match for the TNT Title, Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy in a Lights Out match, Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet, Wardlow in a handicap match, and more.