AEW Dynamite rating for the show featuring Darby Allin vs. Kushida for the TNT Title

January 19, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 969,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up slightly from the 967,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.31 rating, down from last week’s 0.33 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.42 rating on USA Network. The January 19, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.032 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

