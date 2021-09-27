AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW taped the following matches last week in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Paul Wight vs. CPA, VSK, and RSP in a handicap match.

-TJ Crawford, Eric James, Kevin Tibbs, and Dean Alexander vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, and 10.

-Kayla Sparks vs. Thunder Rosa.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.