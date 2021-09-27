What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

September 27, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW taped the following matches last week in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Paul Wight vs. CPA, VSK, and RSP in a handicap match.

-TJ Crawford, Eric James, Kevin Tibbs, and Dean Alexander vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, and 10.

-Kayla Sparks vs. Thunder Rosa.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.