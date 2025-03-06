What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for the Revolution go-home edition

March 6, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 600,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up a tick from the 598,000 viewership average for last Wednesday’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.13 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last Wednesday’s 0.18 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 698,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the March 6, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 779,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the AEW Revolution fallout show.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. Tom March 6, 2025 @ 4:52 pm

    Up two ticks!
    Lol

  2. Clay March 6, 2025 @ 5:16 pm

    Over a 50% drop from ly’s demo? Holy shit

