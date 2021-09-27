WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the Extreme Rules go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.135 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down from the previous episode’s 2.243 million final viewership count (and up from the 2.09 million overnight number that was released on Saturday morning).

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was first for the night against other broadcast network shows and down from the 0.58 rating that last week’s show delivered.