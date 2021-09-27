AEW Rampage viewership for the two-hour Grand Slam special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The two-hour AEW Rampage television show delivered 640,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The combined number for the two-hour special was down from the previous week’s 642,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The first hour delivered 727,000 viewers and finished first in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.32 rating, which was a big increase over last week’s numbers. The second hour of Rampage delivered 552,000 viewers and finished fourth in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.25 rating.