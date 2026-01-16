MJF announces the GCW Tag Team Champions are All Elite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has added two more wrestlers to the roster. MJF announced that GCW Tag Team Champions Jordan Oliver and Alec Price are All Elite at Friday’s Limitless Wrestling event.

MJF defended the AEW World Championship against Price at the Limitless show in Lewiston, Maine. Dot Net contributor Chris Vetter reports that after the match, MJF told Oliver and Price that Tony Khan wanted him to see if they deserve to be All Elite. MJF hugged them and told them they are now All Elite. Check out the full show below or via the YouTube.

Powell’s POV: Oliver and Price are a talented duo who work as “Bustah And The Brain” and “YDNP.” In addition to wrestling for GCW and various independent promotions, they appeared on a couple of recent ROH shows. Check back for Chris’s full review of the Limitless Wrestling “The Limitless Rumble” event.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)