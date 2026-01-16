AEW Dynamite rating: Did the AEW World Championship match provide a boost?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 526,000 viewers for TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The viewership count was up slightly from the 516,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.08 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 618,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the January 15, 2025, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 679,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW World Championship.