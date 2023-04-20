What's happening...

04/20 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Barnett and Powell on a television insider saying Warner Bros Discovery are interested in WWE programming, Big E’s health, Bad Bunny returning to WWE Raw, Komander signs with AEW, Dax Harwood ending his podcast, Richard Holliday is a free agent, AEW Dynamite discussion

April 20, 2023

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host Dot Net Weekly and discuss a television insider saying Warner Bros Discovery are interested in WWE programming, Big E’s health, Bad Bunny returning to WWE Raw, Komander signs with AEW, Dax Harwood ending his podcast, Richard Holliday is a free agent, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more (90:25)…

