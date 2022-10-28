What's happening...

Johnny Swinger re-signs with Impact Wrestling

October 28, 2022

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Johnny Swinger announced that he re-signed with Impact Wrestling. Swinger indicated that he signed a one-year deal when he revealed the news on Tommy Dreamer’s “House of Hardcore” podcast. Listen to the show here.

Powell’s POV: Swinger discussed his new deal around the 49-minute mark. I get a kick out of a lot of the Swinger humor on Impact television. I always felt like Swinger was overlooked during his younger years, so it’s cool that he’s found success playing a comedic role later in his career.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.