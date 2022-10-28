Johnny Swinger re-signs with Impact Wrestling

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Johnny Swinger announced that he re-signed with Impact Wrestling. Swinger indicated that he signed a one-year deal when he revealed the news on Tommy Dreamer’s “House of Hardcore” podcast. Listen to the show here.

Powell’s POV: Swinger discussed his new deal around the 49-minute mark. I get a kick out of a lot of the Swinger humor on Impact television. I always felt like Swinger was overlooked during his younger years, so it’s cool that he’s found success playing a comedic role later in his career.